McDonald's Debuts The Frork

French-fry fans looking to reduce greasy residue and sop up any stray ketchup are in luck. McDonald's is releasing the Frork, a utensil designed specifically to make French-fry eating a whole lot easier — and it's not even April Fools' Day.
According to Food & Wine, the Frork is a fork-like contraption that adds a handle to French fries, making it easier to dip them into the condiment of your choice or to pick up the stray bits of ketchup and secret sauce that may fall from your Big Mac.
To celebrate the release of the Frork, the Golden Arches crafted an infomercial-inspired promo featuring none other than Anthony Sullivan. You'll recognize him from the Oxyclean commercials and a slew of other commercials hawking things you never knew you needed. The Frork's debut coincides with McDonald's other new release, Signature Crafted Recipe sandwiches, a new line of fancified burgers that includes guac, maple bacon, and more upgraded additions.
Advertisement
"When savoring these recipes, there's a hitch you just can't ditch: The topping dropping. This is a real problem. Wait, sorry, is this a real problem? Probably not, but good news: We solved it anyway," Sullivan says in the clip, using his signature pitchman delivery.
Want one for yourself? While it doesn't come with three easy payments, anyone interested in procuring a Frork can get one in real life. Anyone who orders up one of the new Signature Crafted Recipe burgers will get one tossed in with their order. All the better to enjoy those dropped toppings, right?
But if you're not a regular McD's customer and still want in on the action, you're not completely out of luck. The first 1,000 callers to dial into 1-844-McD-FRORK (that's 623-37675) will get a free Frork, but McDonald's promises that anyone who misses out won't be left empty-handed. The next 5,000 callers will get a coupon to try one of the burger chain's new sandwiches.
You can watch Sullivan's McDonald's infomercial, below.
Advertisement