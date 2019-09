“It is the responsibility of cosmetic manufacturers to ensure, before marketing their products, that the products are safe when used as directed in their label or under customary conditions of use,” a statement on the FDA website reads. The existing regulations prohibit only “adulterated or misbranded” products from being sold; even recalls of hazardous products or ingredients are “voluntary actions taken by manufacturers or distributors.” (What’s more, the safety guidelines currently in place have not been updated since 1938, the same year the Church of England accepted the theory of evolution.) Among other stipulations, the PCPSA would require the FDA to evaluate a minimum of five ingredients every year to determine their safety and “appropriate” use and give it the authority to order recalls based on its own safety assessments.