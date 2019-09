What Do Moms Really Need This Mother's Day? Paid Family Leave

There are a number of measures Congress will review in the next few months, including the “Working Families Flexibility Act,” which despite its name, gives flexibility to employers, not workers and families . Under this legislation, an employer could make an employee work overtime without paying them for the extra hours. If a worker typically works 9-5 but stays until 7 p.m., that worker can add two hours into a “bank.” Theoretically, the employee can then use his or her banked hours (up to 160) to take compensatory time off. Many workers with family responsibilities opt to earn compensatory time in case they need to take care of themselves or a family member. Under this bill, it’s the employer, and not the worker who has the final say on whether the worker can use their earned time off. An employer could deny request after request, never giving a worker the time off they worked for, and avoid paying them overtime.