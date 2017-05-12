What Do Moms Really Need This Mother's Day? Paid Family Leave

My mom often sounded flustered or irritated when she answered — though it was never directed towards me. It never occurred to me that she might have been frustrated because she didn’t have the space or freedom at work to take time off to take care of me. She was always there when I really needed her, but she didn’t stay at the ad agency for long; they indicated she was no longer a good fit for the office. She was the only parent on staff. I didn’t realize until after college that my mom never had access to paid sick days or paid leave in any of her jobs. But my mom is far from alone: Lack of paid sick or family leave is a national epidemic.