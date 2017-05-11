When an author's works are turned into a TV show as successful as Game of Thrones, everything that person has ever penned looks ripe for adaptation. That's undoubtedly one of the major reasons that the Syfy channel has decided to adapt George R.R. Martin's 1980 novella Nightflyers for TV, as The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Thursday.
The sci-fi horror story is set on a spaceship "in the future on the eve of Earth's destruction," per THR. The Nightflyer's crew is roaming the galaxy, looking for salvation in the form of a mysterious alien creature. They begin to figure out, though, that the artificially intelligent captain guiding their ship has sinister plans, and may be "steering them into deadly and unspeakable horrors deep in the dark reaches of space." Sounds a lot like HAL in 2001: A Space Odyssey (and we all know how that turned out for the humans).
Advertisement
Martin is locked into an overall deal with HBO, meaning he won't be actively involved in the making of the series. He'll be a little busy executive producing the last season of Game of Thrones; finishing the next book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, and writing two of the four possible GoT spinoffs HBO is developing. Busy guy.
Advertisement