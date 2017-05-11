If you're subscribed to push notifications from Apple News, you may have gotten an alert from Fox News on Thursday morning telling you that "most men just want a woman who's nice."
The notification was to draw people to an op-ed written by Susanne Venker, all about how men just want "women who are easy to love." If you were curious, Venker, who also wrote The Alpha Female's Guide to Men and Marriage, defines being nice as "being soft, gentle and kind. It means asking your husband how his day was and really listening. It means doing something nice for him with no expectation of getting something in return—you know, the way you did when you were dating."
The article comes just weeks after the news that Fox News host Bill O'Reilly would not return to the network following sexual assault allegations.
Is this a news alert or a cry for help? pic.twitter.com/Gr0HcSMjYk— Paul Owen (@PaulTOwen) May 11, 2017
"A lot of women think they’re nice because they act nice," the article continued. "But acting nice and being nice are two different things. Being nice means you think of others before you think about yourself. (And yes, there’s such thing as being too nice and putting your needs last; but I’m not talking about that.) It means you’re attune to the needs of others and incorporate those needs into the equation."
Sure, we all want to be around nice people — but the narrative that women need to be likable and "nice" just for men to like them is frankly pretty outdated.
The news notification may not have encapsulated all of that, but it was enough to draw Twitter users to have a field day with the idea that the onus is on women to be "nice."
"Most men just want a woman who's nice"— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) May 11, 2017
me: pic.twitter.com/x3z0jGFLYL
Some pointed out the irony of the article:
Fox News really getting into the grit of things by telling women how to be nice.— Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) May 11, 2017
uh, quick q: do you happen to know who our president is? pic.twitter.com/kASPGmOgV7
Fox News: Most men just want a woman who's nice— Zach Cohen (@bigzach_17) May 11, 2017
Women, who are nice, yet are constantly harassed by men: pic.twitter.com/KruEoXmunm
@jbillinson @AnthonyMKreis Most women don't want a man who just wants a woman that's nice.— D-nice (@DeniseChristo10) May 11, 2017
And some just flat-out couldn't handle it:
this is the worst Dr. Seuss book I've ever read pic.twitter.com/OBvRE4uLFv— Melissa Radzimski (@melissaradz) May 11, 2017
Most men just want a woman who's nice and signed an arbitration agreement.— Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) May 11, 2017
