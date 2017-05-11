Story from Wellness

Twitter Is Having A Field Day Over Fox News's Alert About "Nice" Women

Kimberly Truong
If you're subscribed to push notifications from Apple News, you may have gotten an alert from Fox News on Thursday morning telling you that "most men just want a woman who's nice."
Cool, good to know.
The notification was to draw people to an op-ed written by Susanne Venker, all about how men just want "women who are easy to love." If you were curious, Venker, who also wrote The Alpha Female's Guide to Men and Marriage, defines being nice as "being soft, gentle and kind. It means asking your husband how his day was and really listening. It means doing something nice for him with no expectation of getting something in return—you know, the way you did when you were dating."
Advertisement
The article comes just weeks after the news that Fox News host Bill O'Reilly would not return to the network following sexual assault allegations.
"A lot of women think they’re nice because they act nice," the article continued. "But acting nice and being nice are two different things. Being nice means you think of others before you think about yourself. (And yes, there’s such thing as being too nice and putting your needs last; but I’m not talking about that.) It means you’re attune to the needs of others and incorporate those needs into the equation."
Sure, we all want to be around nice people — but the narrative that women need to be likable and "nice" just for men to like them is frankly pretty outdated.
The news notification may not have encapsulated all of that, but it was enough to draw Twitter users to have a field day with the idea that the onus is on women to be "nice."
Some pointed out the irony of the article:
And some just flat-out couldn't handle it:
[H/T: The Huffington Post]
Read these stories next:
This Mom & Daughter's Text Thread About Trying To Buy Tampons Is A Drama For The Ages
An Inspiring Response To Being Body-Shamed At A Wedding
This Woman Used A Pair Of Tights To Make A Point About Body Image
Advertisement

More from Trends

R29 Original Series