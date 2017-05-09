While there's not much news about the new live-action remake of Disney's 1992 animated classic, Aladdin, fans do know that director Guy Ritchie will be helming the endeavor, which is sure to bring a major dose of nostalgia to millennials everywhere while introducing a certain street rat to an entirely new generation. One casting rumor that just won't quit? Speculation surrounding Will Smith as Genie.
In a new interview with E! News, Ritchie says that he can't offer up any insider information — casting included — but he did mention Mr. Smith.
"I can't give you any updates. I mean, I like Will Smith very much," Ritchie told E! News. "It would make me very happy to be making it with him, but the whole thing is very exciting. I'm looking forward to it."
This follows rumors of Kevin Hart playing Genie. And before the comic's name got into the mix, a former Disney exec told the New York Post that there was actually enough material from Robin Williams' original recordings for the new movie. There was just one problem: Williams' contract stated that Disney couldn't use any of his recordings for at least 25 years after his death. Why? Any profits earned using his voice would negatively impact his family's financials, since there would be taxation involved.
If Smith does take the role of Genie, he'll have some pretty big (and curly) shoes to fill. Many consider Genie one of Williams' most iconic roles and it's undeniably one of his most memorable.
The last time Smith worked on an animated film was in 2004, with A Shark's Tale. And since Ritchie did mention that the new Aladdin would definitely be a musical, Smith would be a logical choice. After all, he's had a string of rap hits and two Grammys. Genie getting jiggy? That'd be something.
