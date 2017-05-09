What's more, the fact that Bran Stark has some sort of ability to time-travel puts other things Old Nan says in the books into perspective. At one point, Bran calls Old Nan's tales "stupid," per Time. "'My stories?" she replies. "'No, my little lord, not mine. The stories are, before me and after me, before you too.'" It's believed this next bit about Old Nan could be foreshadowing Bran's fate: "She had lived so long, Mother had told him once, that all the Brandon Starks had become one person in her head." Could this indicate that Bran is, in addition to being present-day Bran, also the Bran that existed in generations before him, like we saw when he visited a young Hodor in a vision? If so, then young Bran Stark could also embody an important historical figure in Westeros, Bran the Builder — who lived thousands of years before the series takes place and is known for building the Wall.