The Fashion Encyclopedia Your Library Needs

What's special about Cool is not only its feat in covering more subcultures of style than, really, any of us can even comprehend, but also, just how deep Foley and Luecke researched each one. For example, the two discovered just how political style can get. "We found that a lot of the cultures that are notable are politically motivated, but we had to be careful to include them. Like, the Young Lords and the Black Panthers were conscious decisions. They tie into the catalyst of what a subculture is in the first place," Foley said. "It's youth that really had skin in the game that had to fight for the right to express themselves the way they wanted."