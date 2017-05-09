The Fashion Encyclopedia Your Library Needs

And, to enhance the reader's experience of digesting such complex, intricate groups, Luecke and Foley worked with Apple Music to curate playlists to help bring the subcultures to life. Hence, the Sound in the title. Each playlist started with five songs and films. "It was so hard just to include five songs, so we just decided to jet this off into its own, whole way of featuring the soundtracks to these things. Once we did that and gave them their own room to breathe in the book (i.e. color coding by decade), we decided it'd be even more inspiring to go to the source of this music, and what inspired them to make what they made," Foley explained. The book's contributors, who shared their thoughts and helped curate playlists, include A$AP Ferg, Kelis, Ice-T, Marky Ramone, Peter Saville, Nile Rodgers, Glenn O'Brien, Andrew W.K., Susanne Bartsch, and more.