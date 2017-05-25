In Vegas, on the opening night of Leviticus, Lucious confesses his love to Cookie, right in front of Juicy. We learn that earlier in the episode, when she signed papers in the Empire conference room, she was really signing over her rights to the club. Disappointingly, Juicy doesn’t put up much of fight, but maybe this won’t be the last we see of her. Lucious surprises Cookie with - wait for it - the Vegas performance, which isn’t the Inferno album at all, it’s When Cookie Met Lucious. Jamal performs on stage and Cookie starts to realize they’ve been planning this all for her for weeks. Call me petty, but if I were her, I’d also be remembering that Lucious was sexing Juicy for weeks, too, and pretending to be in love with her, and hurting my feelings all the time. Cookie crumbles easily when it comes to Lucious.