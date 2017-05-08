Luke & Owen Wilson's Father Passed Away At 75

Bob is survived by his wife, photographer Laura Wilson, and their three children: Luke, 45, Owen, 48, and their eldest sibling, Andrew, 52, who is also an actor. Like his sons, Bob had an active career in the world of entertainment, and was a major influence in the public TV and radio station landscape of Dallas, Texas, where he lived most of his life. He was the president of two major radio stations, KERA-TV and KERA-FM in the '60s and '70s, and he even was involved in the creation of the PBS news show Newsroom with Jim Lehrer. Because of his father's deep connection to PBS, Luke also told The Dallas Morning News that donations can be made to the network to honor his father's life and career there.