Next we set about waving the samples in front of our coworkers, asking who felt strongly about Mexican vs. regular Coke. Not surprisingly, a lot of people claimed to be experts based on a love of Mexican Coke or just Coke in general. Some people picked right away, some people sipped back and forth and really thought about it. Some tried to guess by what they thought tasted "sweeter," or "less chemically." However, in a sampling of ten coworkers, only half were able to pick correctly. We may not have been great science students, but we could read the results pretty clearly: people were doing no better than average at guessing which was which. In other words, the odds were the same as if they were guessing if a coin would be heads or tails.