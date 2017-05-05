"But here’s the thing: even if my body composition was something I could control (???can’t wait for the health and fitspo trolls to come after this one), even if dieting DID work (?????), even if I could restrict my food without a massive psychological implosion – why should I have to?" she wrote. "So what, because my body is not the ideal, I have an obligation to make my body my primary project for the rest of my life? I have to sacrifice my mind, my energy, my time, my schedule, my relationships, my plans, my goals, my dreams in pursuit of a flatter stomach and better toned arms?"