The parents show up as the result of a notice put out to police and they find out that their son travelled more than an hour on his own to walk himself into the hospital. The doctors have found a tumor on Walter’s pituitary gland, and they need to perform brain surgery to make sure that he will survive. But the parents aren’t having it. As the doctors are speaking, it is obvious that the father doesn’t care at all about the plan the surgeons are suggesting. He is praying. “When can we take him home?” the father asks. And then says that they won’t have brain surgery because God’s will will protect their son. “Thank you for respecting my beliefs,” he says, a practiced, defiant, arrogant tone in his voice. “How soon can you discharge my son?”