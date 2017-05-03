In honor of National Masturbation Month, you can now masturbate for a good cause. TENGA, a sex toy retailer, is launching #DoItInMay, a campaign aimed at bringing awareness to the benefits of pleasuring yourself, and to shatter the stigma around masturbation.
"Many people in our culture still consider masturbation “taboo” and underestimate its prevalence," the campaign website reads. "During Masturbation May, you can help broaden the conversation beyond funny euphemisms and celebrate masturbation for what it is: a positive and healthy sexual practice."
To participate, all you have to do is sign a pledge and commit to masturbating regularly during the month of May. For every pledge, TENGA will donate $1 to the SIECUS, the Sexual Information and Education Council of the United States, an organization that seeks to make sex education more accessible for all. And every time someone uses the #DoItInMay hashtag on social media, TENGA will donate $2. There is, however, a cap of a $10,000 donation — which is still a pretty sizable amount.
"Masturbation can be a way of becoming comfortable with one’s body and enjoying one’s sexuality, whether or not in a sexual relationship," the campaign site says. "SIECUS believes that no one should be made to feel guilty for choosing or not choosing to masturbate. To ensure that no aspect of sexuality is shamed or stigmatized, SIECUS advocates for the right of all people to accurate information, comprehensive education about sexuality, and the full spectrum of sexual and reproductive health services—and we are proud to support them in their efforts."
Given that sex ed is still pretty subpar in many U.S. schools, and that the orgasm gap still exists, this is a pretty noble endeavor. Many of us are still shy when it comes to masturbation, though hopefully that'll change.
As the campaign site says, "masturbation is arguably the safest sex you can have."
