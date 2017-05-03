The Only Urban Decay Palette You Need This Summer Is Dropping At Ulta

If you had to pick one beauty item to bring with you to a deserted island, a good highlighter that can help you send out S.O.S. signals would definitely be the smartest. That's why you should stock up on glow kits whenever you get the chance — especially if it comes from Urban Decay.
Yesterday, Ulta Beauty shared a photo of a mysterious new product with an UD logo on Instagram, stating that they’d spill the beans on the launch if it racked up 30k likes. Well, challenged accepted — the post garnered that (and then some) in just a few hours. Sticking to its promise, Ulta revealed the sneak peek of its exclusive Urban Decay Afterglow Palette.
Advertisement
Urban Decay’s single pans of Afterglow highlighters are already a fan favorite. They're lightweight, highly pigmented, and last for hours. But the new 4-pan palette features a new lineup of shades: Bliss (golden beige), Peroxide (bubblegum pink), NSFW (warm coral), and Sidepiece (shimmery champagne).
Fans are pumped, to say the least. One Instagram user enthusiastically commented, “Omg I've been looking at so many companies for the right highlighter palette! I FINALLY FOUND THE ONE!!!!! I NEED THIS!”
Though it won't be hitting Ulta stores until June 4 (but it'll go live on the brand's website the day before), you can bet we'll be waiting on standby — because we have a feeling this will be the kind of summer glow we can get behind.
Read these stories next:
Advertisement