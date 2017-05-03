Maybe the fourth time's the charm? Disney is pulling out all the stops on memory lane by bringing back the club that's made for you and me. BuzzFeed reports that the House of Mouse will be debuting an online-only Facebook-exclusive series, Club Mickey Mouse, based on the OG Mickey Mouse Club.
While the real original Mickey Mouse Club hit the airwaves back in 1955 and made Annette Funicello a breakout star, the '89 revival is probably the show's most prominent incarnation. That's the series that brought a certain crew of Mouseketeers into the world. We're talking Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake, Keri Russell, Ryan Gosling, JC Chasez, and Britney Spears.
That's right, for anyone not up to date on their celebrity origin stories, a whole generation of superstars (be it musician, actor, or other headline-maker) got their start with a pair of mouse ears on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, which ran for seven seasons.
Details on the new version of the show are slim, but Disney did reveal its new name and announce that it would be a digital-only endeavor, which means that while it's sure to give rise to a new group of superstars, they may not get the reach that their predecessors received. But Disney may be aiming for a different audience. BuzzFeed adds that the new cast will be a "diverse cast of talented young creators."
There's no mention of singing or dancing, though the site does mention that Club Mickey Mouse will be a variety show. But in the age of the internet, does "variety show" mean something more akin to YouTube-style short videos, vlogs, and tutorials than synchronized dances and colorful costumes?
The cast hasn't been announced yet — though we're sure that the main mouse will make a cameo or two — and there's also no word on whether or not the theme song will remain, but here's hoping that Disney doesn't mess with a good thing.
