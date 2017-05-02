Just when we thought ice cream flavors couldn’t get any more inventive, another ice creamery proves us wrong.
According Delish, Salt & Straw in West Hollywood is the latest ice cream shop to garner a cult following due its menu serving up unique, twisted flavors.
Pear and Blue Cheese, Freckled Woodblock Chocolate, Black Olive Brittle & Goat Cheese, and Baked Alaska,and Arbequina Olive Oil are just a few crowd pleasers, as noted by Delish. The shop, which began in Portland, now has five locations around L.A., all of which offer special flavors.
Though there’s a special kicker. Fans are not only drawn to the cheeky menu, but the quality of the cream. While most ice creams offer 10 percent butterfat, Salt & Straw offers a whopping 17 percent. This also means the texture is creamier than the norm. Each flavor is also made in small 5-10 gallon batches, guaranteeing freshness. Salivating yet?
Despite the ice creamery’s long-held popularity — they’ve been up and running for six years — Salt & Straw has garnered even more attention lately. Their taste bud-pleasing blends have made their way into the LA Food Bowl, which began today and goes through the end of the month.
According to the Portland Tribune, Salt & Straw’s co-owner cousins Kim and Tyler Malek’s creations are free of high-fructose corn syrup and GMOs. This was no easy feat.
“We’ve had to search the world for a couple of ingredients,” including a corn syrup solid from Germany,” says Kim. “All of these things were expensive and scary, but we tried to build it into our business model.”
With patrons consistently waiting in lengthy lines outside of the shop for a fix, it seems their business model worked just right.
