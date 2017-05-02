Mandy Aftel of @aftelierperfume is our partner on the new #SanFrancisco flavor Strawberry Coriander Leaf Sorbet. You have to try it! It's like taking strawberry sorbet through a stroll in an herb garden. You get it, right? #vegan

A post shared by Salt & Straw Ice Cream (@saltandstraw) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT