The vibrations are good, but the costume choice is... well, very, very weird.
Nicole Richie is the latest celebrity to test her skills on Lip Sync Battle, and the fashion mogul has picked perhaps the oddest song to cover on the LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen-hosted competition show. Rather than, say, channel her former BFF Paris Hilton's single "Screwed" (without even a smidge of irony, I stand by the fact that Hilton was the most underrated pop star of our generation), Richie decided to slay with her own rendition of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch's "Good Vibrations."
Advertisement
Before Mark Wahlberg was an Academy Award nominee (as well as the star of the Ted franchise), he was just another kid trying to make it as a rapper. Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch may not have quite as many hits as, say, Donnie Wahlberg's boy band New Kids On The Block, but it does have "Good Vibrations," a classic in its own right. Also classic? Wahlberg's abs, which were legendary and the real star of those Calvin Klein ads.
Alas, while Wahlberg knows exactly how to pull off those muscles, Richie's version is more horrific than hot. Sorry, girl, but I'm not loving the decision to rock a skin-tone tee that looks like someone drew abs on poor Richie's torso. It's... well, it's not great.
Fortunately, Richie's dance moves are — she's nailed Marky Mark's '90s 'tude. And, fortunately, the rest of the costume isn't quite as terrible. The Candidly Nicole star gets points for the white undies sticking out of the jeans, just as Wahlberg had done before her. Just, you know... maybe go for a white tank instead?
So, who is stepping up to challenge Richie's funky rap? According to People, Richie will face off with her Great News co-star John Michael Higgins. Fingers crossed it becomes a battle of the Wahlberg bros and Higgins rocks out to NKOTB's "Step By Step."
The new episode of Lip Sync Battle airs on Spike on Thursday at 10 p.m.
Advertisement