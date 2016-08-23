It's About Time For A New Paris Hilton Album

When it comes to mid-aughties pop culture, Paris Hilton is iconic. From the trucker hat to the staged paparazzi shots, she changed what it meant to be famous, forever. She also discovered a new way to make music. A way that involves little to no actual singing.
Yes, we're talking about the truly unforgettable 2006 album from the hotel heiress featuring the stand-out single, "Stars Are Blind." It's been exactly one decade since the heavily-mocked album, creatively named Paris, was released by Warner Bros.
When was the last time you yourself sat down and really listened to the songs? They're really not as bad as you might remember. The stars may have been blind, but Hilton as star was not. She saw the open spot in the celebrities turned-pop stars line up (ahem- her frenemie Lindsay Lohan released a debut album two year earlier) and took advantage of it. She's currently a low-key famous DJ, and hosted parties all summer in Ibiza.
On the eve of the anniversary of her debut album on August 22, Hilton uploaded a flood of nostalgic pictures and videos to her Instagram, relishing in her all-too-brief stint as a singer.
The commenters on the video are urging Hilton to give it another go. "She honestly was the most underrated #poppricess of the early 2000's," one person wrote. Another agreed demanding, "RELEASE MORE MUSIC!!!" Someone even deemed her "the songbird of our generation."
Below is a clip of the angsty, "Screwed."
It's clearly time for Paris 2.0.
