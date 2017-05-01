A quick peek at popular Instagram star Alexis Ren's photos would indicate that she has a life we'd all envy, from gorgeous getaways to casually hanging out with Emily Ratajkowski. However, Ren recently revealed that the past year hasn't been so rosy for her behind the scenes. In a Twitter thread over the weekend, Ren opened up about struggling with her health, and discussed her "toxic state of mind" when it came to food.
"This is the healthiest and happiest I've ever been," she noted, recounting her health struggles overworking herself.
"I've gone through a lot as far as health," she wrote. "I overworked myself to the point of malnourishment, (as you can tell from images from last year)."
Advertisement
I've gone through a lot as far as health. I overworked myself to the point of malnourishment, (as you can tell from images from last year)— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017
Her health problems, she said, stemmed from a toxic relationship with food — something she had to actively work to combat. Thankfully, she's now in a place where she feels healthy, and where she's able to eat meals without feeling guilty, rather then being ashamed of what she ate and working out to punish herself.
I was in a toxic state of mind, and I'm so grateful to be out of that fucking mindset.-— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017
I am now healthy and able to eat full meals without guilt. I workout because I love it...not to punish myself.— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017
--I had to seperate myself from what was not serving me, and take a huge step of acceptance— Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) April 30, 2017
Food, of course, should never have to be a source of guilt, nor should it have to be a reward for working out. On the flip side, you would ideally be working out for its health benefits, not to "punish" yourself. Now that Ren realizes this, she wrote, she's much happier and healthier.
Several of Ren's followers have thanked her for opening up about her physical and mental health. As one person wrote, her openness could help many others out there who may be struggling with similar problems.
@AlexisRenG I think that if a millennial like you starts talking about this kind of problems could help many girls out there— Francesca Filoni (@frankie_effe) April 30, 2017
Others, however, were quick to point out that they felt that her argument was invalid because she seems thinner now than she did a year ago.
@AlexisRenG However, this doesn't make much sense since you look thinner now tbh— Xochitl (@xochdv) April 30, 2017
But that's not the point — you can't diagnose a health condition just by looking at someone, and if Ren herself says that feels much healthier now, we have to trust that she knows what's best for her body. If she's able to eat without guilt and work out because she enjoys it, it's likely that she's already taking a step in the right direction.
Advertisement