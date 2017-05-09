It’s hard to feel bad about Petra’s light rejection of Rafael’s love for her. First of all, he has the ability to send text messages, and he left Petra a voicemail. It is 2017, and that’s one of the worst things you can do to a person. Secondly, he’s been flaky with her (and who he’s in love with) in the past. By now you probably know I’m #TeamRafael, and that scene with Jane and Mateo? I think that’s definitely a sign we need to see Rafael and Jane together again. Will he flake on Petra as usual and realize his feelings were actually for Jane? Will he channel his feelings for Petra into an affair with Jane that ultimately leads to them falling in love with each other again and Mateo getting his dream of living with the both of them? A girl can dream.