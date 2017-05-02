Jane is surprised by herself this week. She was in heat for Michael when they first got married, but Fabian is the first guy she’s truly just wanted sex from. But then she gives him a chance with the help of Lina, who gave Jane advice that my single friends never take when I give it to them. She’s also surprised by Lina, who hasn’t stayed in touch as well as Jane would like. This is a thing that happens in your late 20s, and I’m glad it was shown this realistically. Have you really lived if you haven’t had a fight that turned into a heartfelt conversation on a bathroom floor? Yes, but you haven’t lived as long.