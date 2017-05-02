I’ve seen my fair share of women cry in hair salons after color or cuts gone wrong, but I have only seen a salon employee cry once. It was my fault. I was dressed up and wearing makeup, so my colorist asked what the occasion was, and I told her I was attending a fundraiser for The Lonely Whale Foundation. When she inquired further about what it was for, I told her the story of 52, a blue whale nicknamed for the fact that his whale song goes out at 52 hertz, a frequency that other whales cannot hear. The scientists who detected him on sonar surmised that this must mean that he is alone, calling out in vain for a friend who will never hear him. My otherwise exuberant and talkative colorist went quiet for a moment, and then covered her mouth with her hand. As tears welled in her eyes, she looked at me in the mirror and said, “That’s…that’s just so sad.”