Here's Why This Bride Decided To Rock A Bald Head On Her Wedding Day

Wanted to share with you all a little tidbit on what makes you beautiful & #WhatIModel. @si_swimsuit issue was more diverse than ever before, celebrating women's bodies as they are. ? We still need more awareness for hair loss, maybe a bald model featured?!?! @mj_day !! #lovemyswimsuit @swimsuitsforall @womenIRL @aerie @healthmagazine #aerieswim #aeriereal #womenirl #siswimsearch

A post shared by Kylie Bamberger (@kyliebamberger) on Feb 26, 2017 at 1:50pm PST