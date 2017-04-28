Think only The Vampire Diaries created super hot vampires? Think again — even more sexy bloodsuckers may be coming to TV. Deadline reports that legendary horror author Anne Rice has teamed up with Paramount Television and Anonymous Content, who have optioned her series of 11 novels, titled The Vampire Chronicles. According to Deadline, the show is currently being shopped around to networks, and could very well become the latest supernatural series to grace the small screen. However, it's more than just the (very similar) name that should remind fans of the recently-ended Vampire Diaries.
If The Vampire Chronicles sounds familiar, it may be because some of Rice's novels have already been adapted. The first novel, 1976's Interview With A Vampire, was adapted into a 1994 movie that starred Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and a young Kirsten Dunst. The first novel focuses on the charismatic French aristocrat vampire Lestat, who turns into a man named Louis. Louis, who was played by Pitt in the film, becomes the titular interviewed vamp.
And, much like Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Stefan (Paul Wesley), these two are seriously good-looking. (I mean, they weren't played by Cruise and Pitt for nothing, right?)
While it's unclear what part of Rice's 11-book series the TV show would cover, Rice's son, Christopher, is slated to be showrunner. He told Deadline:
"The first great day for me on this project was when my mother asked me to partner with her on it. The second, is the announcement of this thrilling partnership with Paramount Television and Anonymous Content," said Christopher of the moves to the big screen. He added: "For decades now fans of The Vampire Chronicles have been clamoring for a long-form television adaptation of this galaxy of content."
It sounds like things have worked out for the best, as Rice stated that the project was originally going to be in the hands of Universal Studios and Imagine Entertainment, who had optioned it as another film. Since that didn't work out, the project morphed into a TV series — one that could certainly fill the gap in vampire-related television content.
We'll certainly miss The Vampire Diaries (and the characters who have passed into the afterlife, sob!) but I have my fingers crossed that we'll be seeing more vamps on our screens very, very soon.
