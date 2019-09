What You Need To Know About Marine Le Pen, France's Far-Right Presidential Candidate

On Friday, her successor as leader of the National Front, Jean-François Jalkh, stepped down after it was discovered that he questioned the existence of gas chambers during the Holocaust in a 2000 interview for a PhD student's dissertation. The comments were published in the research journal Le Temps des savoirs in 2005, quoting him saying, "On the use, for instance, of a gas called Zyklon B, I think it's impossible, I mean impossible, to use it from a technical point of view ... in mass exterminations." He denied that he said that , and Le Pen's campaign manager defended him on TV, saying it was "obviously based on false accounts," BuzzFeed News reports.