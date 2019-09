Chipotle Is Testing A Dessert To Go With Its Burritos

According to BusinessInsider, the buñuelos are only the third significant addition Chipotle has made to it's menu in 20 years. This addition comes after months of speculation since the chain announced it would soon be testing desserts in October . When Chipotle made that announcement last year, it mentioned there would two desserts, but the buñuelo is still the only one we've heard details about. Perhaps the chain is waiting to see how this one sells before releasing any info about the other. Our guess is that people will be eager to try out buñuelos after their meal, and some may even pop in just for a sweet treat because who doesn't love cinnamon and sugar?