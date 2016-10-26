Chipotle is putting the past behind them. It's been about a year since the E.coli/Norovirus/Salmonella crisis rocked both customers and the company, but instead of dwelling, Chipotle is forging ahead. In an earnings call with investors on Tuesday, founder Steve Ells detailed some of the fast food chain's goals. Among them? Dessert.
According to Eater, Ells says the chain is currently testing two new desserts to join their menu of burritos, bowls, and tacos. In addition to dessert, they're working on a better tortilla without preservatives or additives.
Change has been in the air for Chipotle, which introduced Chorizo to the menu earlier this month. Already, it accounts for 7% of sales across the country. Select locations are also sporting a new restaurant design with improved seating and kitchen presentation, and the brand in general will announce a new "responsive online ordering website" in the coming days.
As for the distant future, Chipotle is ready to dream big. "I’m not saying that we won't add breakfast [one day]," said Ells. For now, however, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
According to Eater, Ells says the chain is currently testing two new desserts to join their menu of burritos, bowls, and tacos. In addition to dessert, they're working on a better tortilla without preservatives or additives.
Change has been in the air for Chipotle, which introduced Chorizo to the menu earlier this month. Already, it accounts for 7% of sales across the country. Select locations are also sporting a new restaurant design with improved seating and kitchen presentation, and the brand in general will announce a new "responsive online ordering website" in the coming days.
As for the distant future, Chipotle is ready to dream big. "I’m not saying that we won't add breakfast [one day]," said Ells. For now, however, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Advertisement