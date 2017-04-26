This Makeup Artist Proves You Can Find Inspiration In Anything — Even Deli Meat

Sometimes, inspiration often strikes when you least expect it — like when you’re staring at prepackaged deli meats at the grocery store, or looking at an old photo of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Allure tipped us off to veteran makeup artist Terry Barber’s Instagram account, where Barber shares side-by-side photos of the dreamy looks he creates alongside its unlikely inspirations. Dirt, carrots, a brick wall, a spoon, a bottle of Heinz ketchup, a spilt cup of tea — his images are proof that even life’s most mundane objects and occurrences can be used to spark creativity.
Not only is Barber’s feed the perfect eye-candy for mindless scrolling, but it also has the added benefit of being the most low-effort way to break out of a rut, beauty or otherwise. Ahead, some of the most unexpected picks from the visionary brain of Barber. An open mind is a thing of wonder.