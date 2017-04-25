Those Famous Urban Decay Naked Palettes Are About To Get An Upgrade

You may have faced a famous candy conundrum: Sometimes you feel like a nut and sometimes you don't. Well, Urban Decay isn't giving you the choice between noshing on almonds or not, but it is giving beauty fans the best of both worlds with its latest release.
While some contouring devotees stick only to powder formulas and others evangelize creams, the Urban Decay Naked Skin Shapeshifter is putting both in one palette, offering up an embarrassment of riches in one palette.
The cult fave beauty brand announced the new palette on Instagram, showing off a sexy two-sided palette and a double-ended brush. Inside the Naked Skin Shapeshifter, which is the latest addition to the brand's blockbuster Naked franchise (which already has everything from eyeshadow palettes to lip and complexion products), you'll get four powders and five creams, all separated by a mirror.
Available in two different color combinations, Urban Decay's making sure that everyone can get in on this game. Allure reports that the powder shades offer up everything you need to subtly contour and highlight, whether you're about that no-makeup makeup look or want to go all-out and embrace your inner Kim K. Flipping the palette over reveals five cream shades, which have a color corrector as well as sculpting shades that work for cheekbones, jawlines, noses, and more. For the ultimate one-two punch, layering both the creams and powders together will ensure a basically bulletproof look that'll last all day and still look natural.
As for that brush? There aren't that many details on the tool just yet, but it looks like Urban Decay's designed it to work with both sides of the palette. The denser side seems ideal for chiseling in cheekbones and contouring the sides of the nose. The fan end looks tailor-made for sweeping on powders so that there are no lines or stark shifts from contour to blush and highlight. Leave it to UD to give its fans everything they need — and then some.
