A new promo for Rachel Lindsay's upcoming Bachelorette season is here! It's only 30 seconds long, but there's plenty of detail packed into the clip.
The trailer has everything you could want from The Bachelorette. There's a rose being destroyed, a gorgeous (and totally over the top) gown, and a killer Fifth Harmony song.
We already knew from the first poster for Season 13 that Lindsay is literally becoming a rose in the ads. It's an interesting visual, and it couldn't be more fitting for the flower-loving franchise.
But in the new promo, the rose takes a darker turn. Lindsay is still wearing the rose petal-inspired dress, but she's got some attitude, too. The Texas lawyer dramatically stomps on rose petals after a flower falls to the ground. The stomping may be a reference to Nick Viall for sending her home from The Bachelor — though she's clearly doing just fine.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, all of the stomping is set to "That's My Girl" — with the song title appearing on screen, in rose petals, at the end.
There's almost a month to go until Lindsay's Bachelorette season starts, so it's safe to say we'll be seeing more ads before Season 13 starts on May 22. Until then, I'll be studying up on Lindsay's potential suitors — from what we've seen from a few of them, they might deserve a stepped-on rose.
Even if you're not a fan of the Bachelor franchise, the new Bachelorette season is one to watch. Lindsay is the first Black bachelorette in the show's history.
"I'm happy to represent myself as a Black woman in front of America, and I'm happy for America to rally behind me and see what it's like for me to be on this journey to find love," Lindsay told People in February. Check out the new promo below.
Advertisement