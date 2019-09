Here's a fun conspiracy theory: Did Rachel Lindsay know she was going to be the Bachelorette before she left The Bachelor? According to a segment on the Afterbuzz TV AfterShow , a producer told a personal shopper (who appeared on the podcast) that the franchise knew Lindsay would be the Bachelorette before they knew Viall would be the Bachelor. If this is true, then the note becomes very intriguing. Did Lindsay tell the rest of the girls about it? Did Gates know? Our minds are spinning.