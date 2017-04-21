Sarah Palin & Kid Rock Disrespected Hillary Clinton's White House Portrait & The Internet Responded Accordingly
Regardless of political affiliation, there are certain etiquette standards that are generally upheld when visiting the White House. For example, pretty much everyone over the age of 5 knows it’s tasteless and crass to take a photo mocking the portrait of a former first lady and then proceed to spread it all over social media.
Of course, we’re living in strange times that often feel like the makings of a sad and not particularly entertaining Onion article. So, it’s hardly surprising that Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, and Kid Rock seized the opportunity to disrespect Hillary Clinton’s portrait while attending a White House dinner with Donald Trump on Wednesday night.
Today in things: Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, and Kid Rock met with President Trump in the Oval Office last night. pic.twitter.com/9tyU69Rahj— Ali Vitali (@alivitali) April 20, 2017
Palin, the former Alaska governor and John McCain’s 2008 running mate, immediately took to Facebook to post a series of photos from her White House visit. One photo in particular has rightfully garnered a strong response. The trio posed in front of Clinton’s portrait, which hangs in the White House basement along with portraits of all former first ladies.
Their facial expressions and hand gestures blatantly mock the former senator, secretary of state, and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee. Nugent’s thumb gesture indicated “outta here,” Kid Rock’s crossed his arms, and Palin made the most disdainful facial expression possible.
A picture is worth a thousand words — and Twitter users have responded accordingly.
New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman would like to remind the trio that they weren’t at a rally.
Doesn't matter what the political party is, it's the White House, not a rally, and it's an official portrait, not a cardboard cutout.— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 20, 2017
Others have criticized the group for the sheer disrespect, hypocrisy, and immaturity of their actions.
There's a total of one brain in this Ted Nugent, Sarah Palin, Kid Rock photo.. and it belongs to the portrait... pic.twitter.com/BJWxjjpTvh— Mahnee Avelar (@BassMastrMahnee) April 20, 2017
@JoyAnnReid @CJFinNM At least Hillary Clinton has a portrait. Palin has nothing.— Jennifer Lamb (@jennilamb007) April 20, 2017
Yes, Sarah Palin, that is Hillary Clinton's portrait, hung in the White House.— Mandy (@Foggy_Blues) April 20, 2017
Where's yours?
pic.twitter.com/1nBS5gCuE6
After her surprising loss to Trump in November, Clinton took a brief break and then quickly returned to public life to continue her lifelong crusade for the advancement of women’s and girls’ rights. She’s moved on from the election and is looking to the future, but (ironically) the same can’t be said for Trump and his most ardent supporters.
As Michelle Obama famously said, “When they go low, we go high.” So, as much as I’d like to compare Palin’s résumé to Clinton’s, I’ll quit while I’m ahead.
