There's A Flamin' Hot Cheetos Grilled Cheese Doughnut, Because Of Course There Is

In February, we were so excited when a doughnut grilled cheese landed in New York City. After covering the news, we received a few comments on social media from readers in Ohio who explained that there was a Cincinnati-based soup and sandwich chain called Tom + Chee that had been making a version of this sandwich for years. Now, the chain is making headlines all on its own by releasing a brand new take on its classic doughnut-grilled cheese mash up. Starting today, Tom + Chee is offering a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Grilled Cheese Doughnut.
Last week, the sandwich shop posted a little video on Instagram that featured its beloved grilled cheese doughnut being pulled into a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos by Chester Cheeto's arm. After a few seconds, the sandwich rolls out of the bag, and it's covered in Hot Cheeto dust. The video's caption read, "For a limited time, you can take your Tom+Chee to the next level with our CHEETOS Crunchy FLAMIN' HOT encrusted donuts, sandwiches, and melts." That's right, not only can customers get their doughnut grilled cheeses covered in the hot stuff, they can also order a Flamin' Hot Grilled Mac 'n Cheese, a Flamin' BBQ+Bacon, and a Flamin' Hot Kickin' Chicken Club.
If you thought things couldn't get any more enticing than a Flammin' Hot Grilled Cheese Doughnut, you need to hear about the Grilled Mac + Cheese. According to the Tom + Chee menu, this sandwich — yes, it's a sandwich — is made by putting creamy mac 'n cheese, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, applewood smoke bacon, and crispy onions between two slices of sour white bread. For the Flamin' Hot version of the sandwich, Eater says the shop replaces the fried onions with Flamin' Hot Cheetos. We'll let that sink in.
Though Tom + Chee was founded in Ohio, there are locations in 14 states, so you might have a chance to get a Flamin' Hot sandwich. But, keep in mind, they're only around for a limited time.
