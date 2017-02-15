Think about the most excited you've ever been. Maybe you landed your dream job or went on a once-in-a-lifetime trip or met your soulmate. Now forget about all that because the enthusiasm you felt on those occasions is nothing compared to how you're going to feel when you hear that doughnut grilled cheese is a thing.
I know, we couldn't believe it either, but according to Time Out New York, it's true. This combination of melted cheese and sweet doughy deliciousness will soon be available at Clinton Hall, a craft beer hall in Manhattan's Financial District. The special sandwich was created in partnership with The Doughnut Project, a small-batch doughnut shop in the West Village. The product of this dream collab is what Clinton Hall is calling "The Flamin Hot Doughnut Grilled Cheese."
Advertisement
This spicy doughnut dish is made with one of the Doughnut Project's habanero bacon doughnuts. According to Clinton Hall reps, the restaurant took that hot sweet treat apart, drenched it in butter and mozzarella, then grilled it up. Once the doughnut grilled cheese is off the griddle, it's hung by a "pretzel hanger" and served over a hot bowl of housemade tomato soup.
Each Flamin Hot Doughnut Grilled Cheese is $11, and they're going to be available for just one month (or until Clinton Hall runs out) starting this Friday, February 17. The dish will only be sold Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Unfortunately, only 20 doughnut grilled cheeses will be available each day, so you gotta line up early to ensure you get your hands on one. Also, in case you are a robot and needed to be convinced to try this new decadent dish, here's some added incentive. If you try the grilled cheese at Clinton Hall, you can hit up the Doughnut Project later on to get a free donut with the purchase of three others. We're so excited, we're probably going to start lining up now.
Advertisement