Each Flamin Hot Doughnut Grilled Cheese is $11, and they're going to be available for just one month (or until Clinton Hall runs out) starting this Friday, February 17. The dish will only be sold Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Unfortunately, only 20 doughnut grilled cheeses will be available each day, so you gotta line up early to ensure you get your hands on one. Also, in case you are a robot and needed to be convinced to try this new decadent dish, here's some added incentive. If you try the grilled cheese at Clinton Hall, you can hit up the Doughnut Project later on to get a free donut with the purchase of three others. We're so excited, we're probably going to start lining up now.