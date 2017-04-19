This Snapchat User Hilariously Recorded People Trying To Enter A Closed Chipotle

The Snapchat user was sure to include what number each visitor was in the long line of attempts, and he even added some amusing commentary like, "15... nice hustle, buddy!" Though we think he could have been a little more sensitive to the fact that these people's lunch plans were ruined, we're still glad he chronicled the afternoon and shared it on social media. And, as sad as all these people look to not get their Chipotle fix, even we have to admit that watching their reactions is actually pretty entertaining. Besides, we're guessing they were probably able to return for their burritos fix as soon as the very next day.