It's Time For The Wealthiest Americans To Pay Their Taxes

Unsurprisingly, Trump got nearly everything wrong when it comes to his position on taxes. When CEOs use loopholes and high priced accountants to avoid paying taxes, they are not just “playing the game” or “using the system to their benefit” — they are shortchanging the great people of our country. They are stripping our economy of one of the fundamental checks and balances that makes it work, that makes it possible for the entirety of America to self-sustain. Paying taxes does not make you a loser — it makes you an investor in the most precious resource of all, the diverse and vibrant people of America. When wealthy Americans bail on their tax responsibility, they aren’t just depriving other people of resources they need — they’re shooting themselves in the foot ultimately.