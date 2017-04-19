Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In May

April showers bring May flowers, as well as a brand new season of titles on Netflix. Before that, however, we have to say goodbye to a whole slew of shows and movies that are jumping ship to make room.
Next month, Netflix is taking the phrase "out with the old" extremely literally, since a bunch of pre-2000 classics are leaving the streaming service all at once. That includes movies like Jurassic Park, Flubber, and FernGully 2: The Magical Rescue.
As far as TV is concerned, American Dad is getting almost completely phased out of the website, with seasons disappearing a few at a time. Scrubs, however, is leaving in one fell swoop, with all nine seasons getting the axe.
Some other random titles are also making an exit, including my personal favorite, Turf War: Lions and Hippos. Fans of dance movies (Step Up) and creepy documentaries (Treblinka: Hitler's Killing Machine) will also be disappointed — but there is some good news. You still have the rest of April to catch up.
Read on to see everything leaving Netflix in May!