Right now it’s an embarrassment of riches on HBO. The Leftovers is here for its final bleak season. Veep is back to make us deeply uncomfortable about our political reality. And now Silicon Valley season 4 is about to premiere on Sunday, April 23, to remind us of the tech industry’s sheer absurdity.
The Mike Judge-created comedy follows a California tech “incubator” that actually comes up with the Next Great Idea: Pied Piper, a poorly-named file compression app. The company is helmed by the constantly anxious Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch), with incubator owner Erlich Bachman (T.J. Miller) supplying all the necessary Silicon Valley bluster. Season 3 saw Pied Piper reach the highest highs and lowest lows that a brand can reach in just 10 episodes.
Like Veep before it, Valley has been off the air for nearly a full year after the 2016 finale. Scroll through the gallery for a reminder as to where we left off with the Pied Piper crew. I promise you’re going to need it.