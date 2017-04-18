"At some point, in order for the illusion to work, the script has to break down," he writes. "The kidnapper has to acknowledge that the kidnapping is fake and then create the impression that the fake kidnapping has somehow gone awry. All it takes is a tiny seed of doubt. I had asked to not be stun-gunned — a small break in the rules. And I was suddenly not fully confident that I knew Adam's entire criminal history. It also dawned on me that, outside of my captors, no one on earth knew where I was. I quietly began to freak out. Control was slipping from me, just a bit, and the doubt began to creep in with surprising ease. I considered blurting out the safe word, but I didn't, because I was terrified that nothing would happen."