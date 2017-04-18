Here's How To Save $$ On All Your Fave K-Beauty Buys

Korean beauty is still one of the biggest trends in the beauty world, but that doesn't mean it's something that comes cheap. How can it, when the mythical K-beauty skin-care routine usually consists of over 10 steps? And that's before makeup even enters the equation.
If you're looking to save some cash on all the K-beauty buys that are flooding your Insta feed and your virtual shopping carts, get ready for some good news. Memebox, the site that stocks all the latest and greatest releases from Korea, is having a huge sale.
All you need to shop with a sweet 25% discount is the code TAKE25. That's the golden ticket to K-beauty nirvana, which is a place where essences flow freely and milk and honey get infused into sheet masks. While the entire site isn't up for grabs, the restriction list is short and sweet: The discount code doesn't apply to value sets (bummer) and any boxes from the brands I'm Meme, Bonvivant, Nooni, and Pony Effect. That's it. The rest of the site is eligible, which is great news for newbies to the K-beauty world and veterans of that 10-step skin-care routine alike.
Need some suggestions? While the magical robots working behind the scenes at Memebox are more than happy to craft a box of samples for you (no subscription necessary), you can't go wrong with the site's selection of sheet masks and kooky-cute skin-care extras. You won't want to pass on the hidden gem we found hidden in the depths of Memebox, a three-step sheet mask that's basically a facial in sheet mask form.
You'll need to ask fast, however. The code is about to expire. So stock up while you can, since you've only got until the end of the day tomorrow, April 18, before the code disappears in to the ether.
