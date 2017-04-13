These Healthy Bowl Recipes Are Spring Eating #Goals

There's just something special about bowls. They give us a sense of snacking security, whereas plates can often leave us feeling vulnerable to slippage and spills. Not to mention they also pair perfectly with our other major food-vessel love: spoons. Because let's be honest, forks are the equally hazardous sidekicks of plates.
Bowls are for the busy, can't be bothered with sitting still, gourmet on-the-go-getters. So in honor of getting out in the sun this season, we're declaring that bowls are in — for breakfast, lunch, AND dinner. What better way to consume fresh ingredients than out of a convenient, perfect for mixing, mashing, and eating on-the-move vehicle? Cradle it on your lap for ideal noshing and carry it carefree to your rooftop or local park for a picnic.
To get the party started we've rounded up three healthy recipes from a new cookbook called Nourish Bowls — so you can spoon up all spring long.