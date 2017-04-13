Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
It only makes sense that being pregnant with twins would look different than being pregnant with just one baby, but of course, every person carries differently. If you've ever wondered how much of a difference there can be, YouTube vlogger Natalie Bennett recently posted a video with side-by-side comparisons of her pregnant belly from when she was pregnant with twins, contrasted with with her belly now that she's pregnant with one baby.
Bennett is a mom to twin toddler boys, and is currently expecting a baby girl.
You can see her comparison around the 9:00 mark.
The video was a pregnancy update, something she often posts for her followers. Bennett took photos of herself at 36 weeks pregnant during both pregnancies (and even wearing the same shirt), and placed them side-by-side for comparison.
In her video, Bennett also discussed other differences between her two pregnancies, though as you can imagine, it's like comparing "apples to oranges."
"I had twice as many doctors appointments," Bennett says of her first pregnancy. "I’ve really enjoyed having the freedom to go a couple of months between doctor’s visits this time because I’m not technically high risk."
Twin pregnancies are often considered high risk even if the mother has no other health complications, simply because those pregnancies may need a little extra care and monitoring, as Bennett experienced.
Of course, having a smaller belly this time made it easier for her to move around.
"I had a huge torpedo belly sticking out like a stinking shelf," she joked about her first pregnancy. "It was so heavy, my skin was so stretched and by that time I had this PUPPP rash that was so miserable."
The PUPPP rash, or Pruritic Urticarial Papules and Plaques of Pregnancy rash, is common during pregnancy, and occurs when the skin is stretched out. Now that her skin had already been stretched to accommodate twins in the womb, it's become much easier for her.
"My body’s reaping the benefits of having been stretched before," she said.
Pregnancy is never exactly a breeze, but we're betting Bennett is enjoying the fact that the order of these pregnancies wasn't reversed.
