Willow Smith has already taken over our hearts. Next stop: Hollywood. Deadline reports that Smith is on board for two female-led projects. Partnering with Cartel Entertainment, the 16-year-old's company MSFTS Production has acquired film rights for the YA trilogy Rebel Of The Sands by Alwyn Hamilton. The two companies are also planning to develop an animated series called Menencholy based on the star's original book proposal.
It makes sense that Willow would do awesome things in Hollywood, since she already has an incredible music career and an equally impressive flair for modeling.
Rebel Of The Sands is about a 17-year-old girl who leaves her hometown and ends up adventuring through a desert nation called Miraji, which is filled with mythical beasts. Menencholy has a similar magical theme, all about a girl named Menen-Nin Khali, who has the ability to see inter her past life. While attending a place called The Mystery School, Menen grows into her true powers and uses them to save the town.
"The nonphysical, creative and, wild nature of a female heroine’s journey calls for a unique narrative structure that permeates the very foundation of the story," Smith said of the tale, according to Deadline. "Enjoy the ride!"
This is a powerful moment, because a young Black woman leading creative projects is still a rarity in today's society. Willow is well aware of this significance, as she was back in 2016 when she became a Chanel ambassador.
"Being a young African-American woman with dreads, it blows my mind that I’m a Chanel ambassador," she told Teen Vogue. "I’m coming into a new part of my life that is completely unknown, and I’m jumping right in. All I can do from here is continue to shift paradigms and continue to push the envelope further and further."
A trilogy and and a series are definitely pushing it, and we can't wait to see her bring the eccentricity and originality she puts into every amazing project.
