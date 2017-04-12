Rebel Of The Sands is about a 17-year-old girl who leaves her hometown and ends up adventuring through a desert nation called Miraji, which is filled with mythical beasts. Menencholy has a similar magical theme, all about a girl named Menen-Nin Khali, who has the ability to see inter her past life. While attending a place called The Mystery School, Menen grows into her true powers and uses them to save the town.