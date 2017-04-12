Thank God Gordon Ramsay Didn’t Replace Mary Berry on Great British Bake Off

If you’ve never tuned into The Great British Baking Show then you should know it’s the antithesis of the competitive cooking TV genre. The popular U.K. program features amateur bakers and the height of drama often revolves around there being too much spice in minced pies or sourdough that’s too stubborn to rise. No one’s voice — including the judges — dare venture above a friendly volume.
Late last year fans were bummed to hear about the unexpected departures of judge Mary Berry, and hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc.
Perkins and Giedroyc were often described as the eccentric aunts, while the silver-haired Berry was the culinary wisewoman. Who could ever replace her? According to the show’s producers: Gordon Ramsay. The curse-spewing, insult-slinging famous chef was contacted and asked if he’d be a replacement on the show. Unsurprisingly, he responded, “I’m not very good at sloppy seconds,” he said in an interview with the Telegraph. “I don’t want to be the male version of Mary Berry. I’m 30 years younger and more wrinkly than her anyway.”
The zany chef did however express a certain fondness for Bake Off. The program’s shake up was triggered after it was sold to another network. Berry, Giedroyc, and Perkins weren’t fans of the decision.
“For me, Bake Off is like the Queen: It’s something to be respected, listened to and cared for. Not sold off,” Ramsay quipped. The relaxed vibe of the show would’ve undoubtedly changed.
Replacements for the three women were announced in March. Comedians Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will be the new hosts, while food writer and restaurateur Prue Leith, will take Berry’s place. “Paul and Prue have huge amounts of expertise and warmth,” said the network’s chief creative officer Jay Hunt.
“I’m looking forward to seeing them putting our great new bunch of amateur bakers through their paces. Sandi and Noel bring a fresh wit and quirkiness to the tent.”
