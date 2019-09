Thank God Gordon Ramsay Didn’t Replace Mary Berry on Great British Bake Off

Perkins and Giedroyc were often described as the eccentric aunts, while the silver-haired Berry was the culinary wisewoman. Who could ever replace her? According to the show’s producers : Gordon Ramsay. The curse-spewing, insult-slinging famous chef was contacted and asked if he’d be a replacement on the show. Unsurprisingly, he responded, “I’m not very good at sloppy seconds,” he said in an interview with. “I don’t want to be the male version of Mary Berry. I’m 30 years younger and more wrinkly than her anyway.”