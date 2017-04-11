Beauty is pain, or so the old saying goes, but does it really have to be that way? There’s no such thing as a painless wax, and tearing up a little during facial extractions is totally normal — this much is true. But beyond that, there’s no reason you should have to endure more than your fair share of pain in the name of beautification — unless you bring it upon yourself, of your own free will. That’s exactly what some foolhardy YouTubers are doing by participating in the latest viral challenge.
Like other similarly masochistic “challenges” before it (the Kylie Jenner lip challenge comes to mind), the full-body face mask is both painful and unnecessary. One might even say it’s… dumb. Peel-off face masks are great for decongesting clogged pores and keeping blemish-prone complexions in the clear, but depending on your level of pain tolerance and how much peach fuzz you’ve got, the peel-off process can be uncomfortable — and that’s just on your face. With that in mind, you’d think someone who’s used a peel-off mask before would know better than to put it elsewhere on their body, but that hasn’t stopped these very dedicated vloggers from getting in on the competition.
Advertisement
And not even being accused of wearing blackface (like Izabella Stress, whose video has racked up over 3 million views) or suffering an allergic reaction (like Nicole Skyes) can put an end to the chaos. Because in the game of the full-body face mask challenge, you win or you admit defeat and get in the bathtub to rinse that shit off. You don’t have to peel it off if you don’t want to, you know.
Related Video:
Advertisement