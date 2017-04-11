Story from Wellness

This WWE Star Shared A Powerful Message About Body Confidence

Kimberly Truong
WWE star Nia Jax admitted that she's "never been one to show off too much skin," but she had an important reason for posting a swimsuit selfie on her Instagram page last week.
"Posting a picture of myself in a bathing suit is VERY hard for me," she wrote in the caption. "I have never been one to show off too much skin, and it's not just because I'm a larger woman."
However, after meeting many fans at the Wrestlemania event, she was touched to learn that her body-positive mindset had made such a positive impact on so many people.
Posting a picture of myself in a bathing suit is VERY hard for me. I have never been one to show off too much skin, and it's not just because I'm a larger woman. After this amazing #Wrestlemania weekend I had a chance to speak to a bunch of young women & men. Most, if not all of them, mentioned that my #BodyPositive mindset had helped them to be able to find confidence within themselves, which really touched me and even brought me to tears numerous times. Thankfully I have always had a family that has supported me and has always reminded me that my beauty comes from within, especially my mother. She constantly reminded me that "no matter how beautiful you are on the outside, if you're insides are ugly, that will be what everyone sees & feels." Don't get me wrong, there have been many occasions where I wished I could be thinner or have a different nose or hairline to fit in, but I realized that fitting in is not always as important as it seems; I realized that I love standing out in positive ways! • I love sending a message of self-confidence and getting to share that with people. Self-confidence also goes along with being healthy! I work out all the time, I eat healthy & try (emphasis on TRY) to get as much sleep as I can. There are obviously times where I love to pig out and enjoy myself, but I always make sure to never lose my focus on being healthy, because no matter what, your health is the number one most important thing in life. We aren't meant to look the same, but we are all meant to be healthy. We are all beautiful in different ways. Staying healthy adds to beauty. Even more importantly, it will increase your self-confidence. That's been my experience at least ?. #JaxJungle #NotLikeMost #PowerOfBeingYou

"After this amazing #Wrestlemania weekend I had a chance to speak to a bunch of young women & men," she wrote. "Most, if not all of them, mentioned that my #BodyPositive mindset had helped them to be able to find confidence within themselves, which really touched me and even brought me to tears numerous times."
Though she was lucky enough to have a supportive family and a mother who taught her the importance of beauty that comes from within, she says there were times when she didn't always feel so body-confident.
"There have been many occasions where I wished I could be thinner or have a different nose or hairline to fit in, but I realized that fitting in is not always as important as it seems; I realized that I love standing out in positive ways!" she wrote.
Now, she's spreading that positivity to everyone else, and is sharing what she does to maintain her body confidence even when she has doubts about herself. Though she focuses on a healthy lifestyle, she said it's all about balance and enjoying yourself.
"Self-confidence also goes along with being healthy!" she wrote. "I work out all the time, I eat healthy & try (emphasis on TRY) to get as much sleep as I can. There are obviously times where I love to pig out and enjoy myself, but I always make sure to never lose my focus on being healthy, because no matter what, your health is the number one most important thing in life."
"We aren't meant to look the same, but we are all meant to be healthy," she continued. "We are all beautiful in different ways."
While being healthy and "pigging out" aren't mutually exclusive, Jax makes a great point: taking care of yourself (whatever that may mean for you) is a key way to maintain your self-love. As she said, taking care of your health can do wonders for your self-confidence.
