This time of year, people travel in droves to Japan to see the beautiful cherry blossom trees in bloom, but for us, it’s the beautiful Sakura-inspired food items that have us wishing we could take a trip there. Soon after we discovered McDonald’s Japan’s fizzy Sakura McFloats, Popsugar introduced us to another cherry blossom beverage, and this one's from Starbucks Japan.
The Sakura Blossom Frappuccino is a limited-time menu item at Starbucks locations in Japan, and every part of the drink reflects the springy blooms of the cherry blossom. First, the soft pink color of the drink looks a lot like that of the secret menu Pink Drink that American’s went wild for last summer. The sakura-theme of this drink doesn’t stop at its color, though. According to Rocket News 24, it also has a subtle cherry blossom flavor. It’s topped with a swirl of whipped cream, and on top of that, there’s a sprinkle of crunchy rice pieces. The addition of the rice pieces is notable, as it's the first time they're ever appeared on a Starbucks drink, and we're guessing they add a really nice pop of texture to the otherwise creamy beverage.
The special pink rice sprinkles also come on the new Sakura Blossom latte that's available during cherry blossom season this year as well. In addition, the latte gets a little extra fun on top with pink chocolate flakes. In their matching cherry blossom cups, it's hard to decide what's prettier, these drinks or the real life Sakuras. Luckily, if you're in Japan this season, you won't have to chose. You can sip a Sakura Blossom Frappe while you stroll under the blooming trees. What a treat.
