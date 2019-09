Jaden Smith is exactly the kind of kid you expect to see walking through the halls at your local art school. He has this thing going on that screams, “I hear colors and see sounds.” He and sister Willow are both known for exploring deep existential thoughts about life and their place in the world. He’s one to question the very nature of space and time. As it turns out, his character Marcus "Dizzee" Kipling on The Get Down is no different. Smith son is a great actor; he’s been honing this particular craft since childhood. Presumably, he's a very versatile performer. But now that the second part of season 1 is out, I don’t think anyone can deny that Jaden is pretty much playing himself on the Netflix original series. The similarities go even further than personality.