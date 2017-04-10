It seems pretty obvious to me what’s going on here. Sure, they’re in a different time and place, but Jaden and Dizzee are the same person in the most important ways. They’re both defying heterosexual masculinity — Dizzee is having a queer love affair, while Jaden frequently dons women’s clothing. And we can count on them both to wander about, observing the world around them and dropping one-liners that we all need to hear.