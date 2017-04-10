But the paranoid and vengeful Keane's investigation has clearly gone way too far, expanding the Patriot Act to probe government agencies and arrest perfectly innocent intelligence officers and elected officials — including Saul (Mandy Patinkin), who actually saved her ass more than once. Worse that that, she shuts Carrie out. We see Carrie banging on the Oval Office door, but Keane doesn't want to hear her advice anymore. In fact, she doesn't want to hear counsel from anyone, besides her insidious looking new chief of staff. Keane has decided what the story is and she refuses to even listen to anyone who contradicts that. She can run the country herself, thank you very much.